Brash Gamifies Jumper Movie

Bourne Identity director Doug Liman's latest film, Jumper, is due out in February of 2008, and Brash Entertainment plans to have the movie game arriving by its side. Based off of the 1992 science fiction novel by Steven Gould, the movie tells the story of David Rice, a young man who discovers that he is a "Jumper", a person with the ability to instantaneously teleport anywhere on Earth. Starring Hayden Christensen (oh boy) as David and featuring Samuel L. Jackson as the leader of the Paladin organisation that has warred with the Jumpers for thousands of years, it certainly has the makings of a blockbuster action flick. As for the game itself? We'll wait and see how Brash does with that one when it comes out next year for the PS2, Wii, and Xbox 360.

Brash Entertainment announced today the development of a Jumper video game, to release alongside the film of the same name from Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises.

Jumpers, people with a genetic anomaly that enables them to teleport themselves instantaneously to anywhere on the globe, have existed for centuries. An age-old battle rages between the Jumpers and the Paladins, a clandestine organisation set on eliminating them from the planet. The Jumper game extends the film's storyline, following Griffin, a battle-hardened Jumper determined to avenge the death of his parents at the hands of the Paladins. Griffin's quest to find the killer spans exotic locales around the world.

"Jumper is shaping up to be the action adventure film of 2008, and Brash is excited to be there, at the beginning, with a game that further explores the Jumper universe," said Mitch Davis, co-founder and CEO of Brash Entertainment. "We've been working closely with our partners at Twentieth Century Fox to create a game that delves into the world of the Jumpers and the Paladins."

"When you combine all of the talent associated with this film and infuse it with one of the best action film minds today in Doug Liman you know that you're in store for one thrilling experience," said Elie Dekel, Executive Vice President, Licensing & Merchandising of Twentieth Century Fox. "Brash will take all of these elements to create a top-notch video game experience that will keep gamers on the edge of their seats."

The Jumper video game will be available for the PLAYSTATIONÂ®2 computer entertainment system, the Wiiâ„¢ videogame system from Nintendo, and XBOXâ„¢ 360. The game is scheduled to ship February 12, 2008 followed by the theatrical release on February 15, 2008 and has not yet been rated by the ESRB. For more information about the movie please visit http://www.jumperthemovie.com/.