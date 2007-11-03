Brat Punches Mom After She Takes Halo 3 Multiplayer Away

A Florida newspaper reports that a boy allegedly punched his mum in the face after she ended his Halo 3 multiplaying session by unhooking the 360's Wi-Fi. Yes, apparently frustrated by not being able to call people "gay" through the pre-pubescent authority of his powerful taunts/Live account, there was only one way to remedy the situation. But it gets even better!

After the boy gave up his fruitless search for the wireless adapter, he went back to his room and locked the door. Mom and Dad called the authorities, but when they arrived the boy would not leave his room. The two policemen entered the room with a key, only for the boy to struggle and—you guessed it—punch one of them in the face.

He's now in the custody of juvenile authorities for the charges of domestic violence and battery on a law-enforcement officer. But what we'd really like to see is for Bungie to ban him from Halo 3 multiplayer...though we'd hate to see those fine folks punched in the face. Halo 3 player punches mother after video game is taken away in Indian River County [via digg]