Brazil Gets This Wonderful Portable Mega Drive

TecToy are Sega for Brazil. Much like iQue are Nintendo for China. It's licensing thing. Anyway, thanks to TecToy, look at what those lucky Brazilians are getting! It's an official portable Genesis/Mega Drive. On the plus side? It's an official "Sega" Genesis/Mega Drive that's coming bundled with 20 games, including Alex Kidd, Sonic & Knuckles, Golden Axe and Ecco. It's also a lovely shade of Sega blue. It's also coming with a TV-out port. On the not-plus side? Those 20 games come pre-installed, and there's no way to add to them. And it runs on...3 AAA batteries. Still. If you're one to overlook shortcomings, and are keen on importing, it's released on December 5 and will set you back around US $100.

Mega Drive vira portÃ¡til com 20 jogos [G1, thanks Arthur!]