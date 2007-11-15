The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Brazil Gets This Wonderful Portable Mega Drive

tectoy.jpgTecToy are Sega for Brazil. Much like iQue are Nintendo for China. It's licensing thing. Anyway, thanks to TecToy, look at what those lucky Brazilians are getting! It's an official portable Genesis/Mega Drive. On the plus side? It's an official "Sega" Genesis/Mega Drive that's coming bundled with 20 games, including Alex Kidd, Sonic & Knuckles, Golden Axe and Ecco. It's also a lovely shade of Sega blue. It's also coming with a TV-out port. On the not-plus side? Those 20 games come pre-installed, and there's no way to add to them. And it runs on...3 AAA batteries. Still. If you're one to overlook shortcomings, and are keen on importing, it's released on December 5 and will set you back around US $100.

Mega Drive vira portÃ¡til com 20 jogos [G1, thanks Arthur!]

Comments

  • Camb3h Guest

    Just a touch expensive considering the value of sega games and the fact that you can't add applications.

    Seems like an expensive move considering the rampant world of homebrew on the psp and ds.

    0
  • Senor_S Guest

    I've been waiting for this day since the dreamcast died. The day of Segas return to console making! Not quite what i expected but it may take them a while to get back in to completely i guess.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles