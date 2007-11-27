Breaking: There Is No Shortage Of Homophobes On Xbox Live

And by Xbox Live, I really mean "the internet", the hateful underbelly outlet of many a lonely existence. The above clip, via GayGamer, recorded over the course of 11 nights of Halo 3 online gaming, was captured and edited by an Xbox Live gamer who went by the handle xxxGayBoyxxx. According to the YouTube details on the greatest hits compilation of tacky behavior, the openly gay gamer writes that the responses were unprovoked, but that "not everything in this video was said with hate." The audio is, unsurprisingly, not safe for work, but is very illustrative of the maturity levels in public matches of many online games.