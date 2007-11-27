And by Xbox Live, I really mean "the internet", the hateful underbelly outlet of many a lonely existence. The above clip, via GayGamer, recorded over the course of 11 nights of Halo 3 online gaming, was captured and edited by an Xbox Live gamer who went by the handle xxxGayBoyxxx. According to the YouTube details on the greatest hits compilation of tacky behavior, the openly gay gamer writes that the responses were unprovoked, but that "not everything in this video was said with hate." The audio is, unsurprisingly, not safe for work, but is very illustrative of the maturity levels in public matches of many online games.
Breaking: There Is No Shortage Of Homophobes On Xbox Live
Comments
To be honest, it's kind of baiting. It's kind of like an emo sitting in public cutting themself, they're very blatantly putting themselves out there as a target. As an experiment, it's very interesting though. I noticed most people seemed not to actually be homophobic, but were just using the obvious username as a ammo for the common sledging that occurs during any competitive play. Some were even siding with the gay gamer as the life of the party, it sounds like it would have been pretty fun to be in that group of players.
Just like with anything online, try not to take it to seriously, and if anyone is abusive, use the feedback system and mute them.
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
It seems H3 online is dominated by 12 year old boys, so those kind of comments arent surprising.
His gamertag doesnt help either.