Microsoft has just confirmed that Bioware's shiny new Xbox 360 RPG Mass Effect is indeed region locked. If you haven't purchased your copy already, it looks like you'll have to wander down to your local retailer to get your fix.
Unless, of course, someone has a better idea, because they don't exactly make keys for this type of lock.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink