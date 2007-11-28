Guitar Hero III for Mac and PC is a goer for the States, as you can read for yourself in the post below, but what about us? I contacted Activision earlier today, but I'm still waiting for a reply. I'm hoping the answer doesn't include references to next year, extreme pricing or trouble with the OFLC... more for the publisher's sake than anything else these days.

Update: Alrighty - Aspyr Media, the company distributing the game in the States, has a local partner here in the form of Try & Byte. Contact has been made, so let's see what the price will be, and if it will hit the US street date.