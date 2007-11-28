The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

BRIEF

pc_mac_small.jpgGuitar Hero III for Mac and PC is a goer for the States, as you can read for yourself in the post below, but what about us? I contacted Activision earlier today, but I'm still waiting for a reply. I'm hoping the answer doesn't include references to next year, extreme pricing or trouble with the OFLC... more for the publisher's sake than anything else these days.

Update: Alrighty - Aspyr Media, the company distributing the game in the States, has a local partner here in the form of Try & Byte. Contact has been made, so let's see what the price will be, and if it will hit the US street date.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles