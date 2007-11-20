Britain A Little Short On Wiis?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

empty.jpgAre 1.8 million Wiis a month enough for everyone to get their share? Maybe not. Reports are coming in that a Wii on the shelf is as common in the UK as a sunny day or a decent set of teeth. No, I kid, Britain, your teeth are lovely. Anyway, Woolworths, Dixons, Amazon, all are selling out within minutes of getting new stock in. If you're British and after a Wii, and are unable to get one...you really should have pulled your finger out earlier in the year. Not enough Wii this Christmas [Telegraph]

