The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

British Army Also Fans Of 360 Generation

360uav.jpgS'OK, 360 fans. The British Army weren't forgetting about you when they spoke of the "PlayStation Generation". Yes, it's true that a generation of British kids grew up playing Tekken after a hard night of drug-taking/beer-drinking, and are now serving their country in Iraq and Afghanistan. But the 360 is now playing just as important a role! For, like their American counterparts, the British are using 360 pads to control Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and are subtly showcasing the fact in their latest batch of recruitment videos. Army Jobs [British Army]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles