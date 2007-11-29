S'OK, 360 fans. The British Army weren't forgetting about you when they spoke of the "PlayStation Generation". Yes, it's true that a generation of British kids grew up playing Tekken after a hard night of drug-taking/beer-drinking, and are now serving their country in Iraq and Afghanistan. But the 360 is now playing just as important a role! For, like their American counterparts, the British are using 360 pads to control Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and are subtly showcasing the fact in their latest batch of recruitment videos. Army Jobs [British Army]
British Army Also Fans Of 360 Generation
