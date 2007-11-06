British Sales Charts

You've whined for it long enough, so here, Britons, this week we're trying something different. The individual format charts, as opposed to our old friend, the all format charts. What's the difference? Well, it makes Pro Evo's dominance look more dominant, that's for sure. Even the PS3 version of the game made the charts, and it's one of the worst ports in living memory.

1) Pro Evo 2008 (PS2) 2) Pro Evo 2008 (360) 3) Halo 3 4) Football Manager 2008 5) Brain Training 2 6) Brain Training 7) Pro Evo 2008 (PS3) 8) Phantom Hourglass 9) FIFA 08 (PS2) 10) The Simpsons Game (PS2)

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]