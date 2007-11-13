British Sales Charts

Well, you seemed to enjoy them last week, so we'll stick with the individual format charts. This week, Britain decides to go and do its best gun-and-wrastlin-lovin American impression. Look at all that Call of Duty! Look at all that wrestling! Look at Pro Evo all the way down there at #7! Amazing.
1) Call of Duty 4 (360) 2) Call of Duty 4 (PS3) 3) WWE Smackdown v Raw 2008 (PS2) 4) The Simpsons Game (PS2) 5) Brain Training 6) More Brain Training 7) Pro Evo 2008 (PS2) 8) Call of Duty 4 (PC) 9) Halo 3 10) WWE SMackdown v Raw 2008 (360)
[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]
