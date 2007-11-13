British Sales Charts

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

derbyhighstreet.jpgWell, you seemed to enjoy them last week, so we'll stick with the individual format charts. This week, Britain decides to go and do its best gun-and-wrastlin-lovin American impression. Look at all that Call of Duty! Look at all that wrestling! Look at Pro Evo all the way down there at #7! Amazing.

1) Call of Duty 4 (360) 2) Call of Duty 4 (PS3) 3) WWE Smackdown v Raw 2008 (PS2) 4) The Simpsons Game (PS2) 5) Brain Training 6) More Brain Training 7) Pro Evo 2008 (PS2) 8) Call of Duty 4 (PC) 9) Halo 3 10) WWE SMackdown v Raw 2008 (360)

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]

