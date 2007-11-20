British Sales Charts

Not a single Need for Speed, Juiced or football title? Something's not right here. Something's up. That aside, though, the remainder is more solid, predictable fare. Assassin's Creed does the double, Call of Duty 4 does the double, and Mario Galaxy makes an appearance near the top after only two days on sale. Well played, little man.

1) Assassin's Creed (360) 2) Call of Duty 4 (360) 3) Super Mario Galaxy 4) Brain Training 5) Assassin's Creed (PS3) 6) More Brain Training 7) Call of Duty 4 (PS3) 8) High School Musical (PS2) 9) WWE Smackdown v Raw 2008 (PS2) 10) The Simpsons Game (PS2)

[charts courtest of ChartTrack]