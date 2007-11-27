British Sales Charts

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

engcro.jpgDeary me oh my. Something's up in Ol' Blighty. Almost as if someone took the real charts and messed them all up like a sick, sales-based jigsaw puzzle. Brain Training above Mario Galaxy? Need for Speed at only #10? No football games? Let's chalk it up to pre-Christmas madness.

1) Assassin's Creed (360) 2) Brain Training 3) Mario Galaxy 4) Mass Effect 5) More Brain Training 6) Call of Duty 4 (360) 7) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics 8) Assassin's Creed (PS3) 9) High School Musical (PS2) 10) Need for Speed: Prostreet (PS2)

[charts courtesy of GfK] [Image: Adrian Dennis/Getty]

  • eckymosis Guest

    LOL! Couldn't have chosen a better picture. Priceless.
    Back on topic, I would have thought Super Mario Galaxy would have done better.

