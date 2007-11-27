British Sales Charts

Deary me oh my. Something's up in Ol' Blighty. Almost as if someone took the real charts and messed them all up like a sick, sales-based jigsaw puzzle. Brain Training above Mario Galaxy? Need for Speed at only #10? No football games? Let's chalk it up to pre-Christmas madness.

1) Assassin's Creed (360) 2) Brain Training 3) Mario Galaxy 4) Mass Effect 5) More Brain Training 6) Call of Duty 4 (360) 7) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics 8) Assassin's Creed (PS3) 9) High School Musical (PS2) 10) Need for Speed: Prostreet (PS2)

[charts courtesy of GfK] [Image: Adrian Dennis/Getty]