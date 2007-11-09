The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Bungie: New IP In the Works, We're Better Than Epic

kotaku_bungie.gifThe new issue of Develop Magazine has a great interview with Bungie Studio manager Harold Ryan on the split with Microsoft. In it Harold admits that Bungie has a new IP in development - a game that was prototyped by 20 employees alongside the development of Halo 3. He also has this choice quote on why Bungie is better than "other developers that publish with Microsoft"

We want to be seen as different from the other developers that publish with Microsoft. As far as we believe it, we make better games and they are better quality in user experience across the board.

Epic, what say ye? Develop Magazine Interview with Harold Ryan

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles