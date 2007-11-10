Bungie.net Upgraded With More Halo 3 Stuff

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Picture%2050.pngBungie.net has gotten some pretty serious upgrades in the last day. What kind of upgrades, you ask? The best kind. We're talking using your Halo character as your avatar. We're talking heat maps tracking every kill in the game. We're talking Bungie Favorites archived clips and pictures. And we're talking better stats.

Some of us are already too infatuated with Team Fortress 2 to enjoy Bungie's sizable web upgrades. But for all the Halo 3 fanboys, it's nice to see Bungie supporting the fanbase and pioneering so much metagame content. And yes, we just said metagame with a straight face. Bungie.net [via xbox360fanboy]

