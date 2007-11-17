Buy A 360, Get Halo 3 For Free

Don't have a 360? Want Halo 3? This deal, yes-answerers, is for you. And is quite simple. You buy a 360 between November 21 and December 21, register an Xbox Live! account (just a silver, that'll be fine) then register on xbox.com and Microsoft will send you a copy of Halo 3. Making every 360 sold for the next month a Halo 3 bundle. Meaning for $US 350 you get a Premium 360, Forza 2, Marvel Ultimate Alliance AND Halo 3. That there's a bonafide bargain, especially for those too timid to have yet dipped their toes in the current-gen pool.
