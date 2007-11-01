The Wii is really popular in Japan. Heck, the Wii is popular pretty much everywhere. Selling them? Piece of pie. No wonder Nintendo isn't dropping the price anytime soon. So retailers would have to be nutty to sell them under MSRP. And selling them at a 99 percent discount? BAT SHIT INSANE. Rakuten Ichiban online retail shop GMAX is doing just that. Between November 9th and December 9th, the retailer is apparently selling five (yes, five) for ¥250 ($US 2.17) — one per customer. If this is just a publicity stunt, then it's totally working! Wii on Sale [Rakuten]
Buy A Japanese Wii for $US 2.17
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink