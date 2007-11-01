Buy A Japanese Wii for $US 2.17

The Wii is really popular in Japan. Heck, the Wii is popular pretty much everywhere. Selling them? Piece of pie. No wonder Nintendo isn't dropping the price anytime soon. So retailers would have to be nutty to sell them under MSRP. And selling them at a 99 percent discount? BAT SHIT INSANE. Rakuten Ichiban online retail shop GMAX is doing just that. Between November 9th and December 9th, the retailer is apparently selling five (yes, five) for ¥250 ($US 2.17) — one per customer. If this is just a publicity stunt, then it's totally working! Wii on Sale [Rakuten]