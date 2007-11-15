Buy Bioshock, Get The Darkness Free

Here's a pretty good deal from Amazon. Buy Bioshock for $US 50 and get The Darkness for free. "But the shipping," you say. "But the tax," you say. "I cannot afford such things," you say. "I'm saving for a new KitchenAid mixer to make game cakes," you say. Amazon gives free shipping on orders over $US 25, and there's no tax in most states. For those interested, hit the link and scroll down to the "Best Value" option. That's where the hot savings are. Buy Bioshock (360), Get The Darkness (360) Free - $50 Shipped at Amazon [cag]