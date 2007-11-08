The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Buy Your Way Into A Supporting Role In Fable 2

fable_2_auction.jpgThe annual Child's Play Fundraiser Dinner Auction isn't just a great way to make a contribution to society, it's also the easiest way to buy your way into a supporting role in Lionhead's Fable 2. The dinner, which will be held at the Washington State Convention and Trade Center in Seattle, Washington on December 11, will feature an auction loaded with coveted Fable 2 prizes. Chief among the biddable items are supporting roles in the Molyneux-led role-playing game that can be named after you. Up for auction are the names of one villager, one farmer, one shopkeeper, one quest character, and one monk. On top of that, all sorts of other goodies, from signed posters to signed underwear will also be on the auction block.

Check out the Lionhead community blog for more information. For those unable to attend, make sure to visit the Child's Play charity web site to learn how you can make a contribution.

childsplaycharity.org [Lionhead Community]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles