Buzz Aldrin Dishes on Mario's Zero G Abilities

You've seen the pictures, now brace yourself for the bragging rights. Mario and famed spaceman Buzz Aldrin took a zero gravity flight to promote Super Mario Galaxy. How was it? Fabulous. Let Aldrin commence with the pillow talk:
Mario did excellent, just outstanding. Yeah, we were holding hands all the way and upside down and sideways. Super! Super duper Mario. Right?
Er, right Mr. Aldrin, um, sure. Yeah.
Mario Space [Multiplayer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink