Buzz Aldrin Dishes on Mario's Zero G Abilities

You've seen the pictures, now brace yourself for the bragging rights. Mario and famed spaceman Buzz Aldrin took a zero gravity flight to promote Super Mario Galaxy. How was it? Fabulous. Let Aldrin commence with the pillow talk:

Mario did excellent, just outstanding. Yeah, we were holding hands all the way and upside down and sideways. Super! Super duper Mario. Right?

Er, right Mr. Aldrin, um, sure. Yeah.

