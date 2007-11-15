Buzz Aldrin has Gone Mario MAD

Buzz Aldrin doesn't just like Mario. He loves Mario. Holds his hands. Upside down. Thinks he's super-duper. Even follows him across the Atlantic, so the two can hook up at a European media launch event for Mario Galaxy. No doubt about it: Buzz is Mario MAD.

Buzz is also mad about leather suit jackets. Reportaje: Mario se presenta en EspaÃ±a [RevoGamers, thanks KL198!]