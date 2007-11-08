We have witnessed the coming of the Weighted Companion Cube cake, as foretold by prophecy. Now the cycle is complete, as we witness the joining of cube and cake on the flesh of the one described in the ancient texts. And lo would appear a man, or possibly woman who holdeth leg hairs sacred, whose shins bear the ultimate truth of the universe. I'm pretty sure those are shins. You know what folks? The guy who said a picture is worth a thousand words had more descriptive pictures in mind. A paragraph of text along with a picture is worth like...a jillion words. Otherwise we have to speculate, and you wouldn't like us when we speculate. Thanks for the pic, Niki!
Cake And Lies Below Your Thighs
