Call For Papers: Eludamos

eludamos.jpg I'm always interested to see what's going on in the world of academic journals for subjects near and dear to my heart, especially if they're located well away from my corner of the subscription journals part of the internet, which would be JSTOR - I nosed around the first issue of Eludamos last night, and liked what I saw. If you happen to be sitting on paper that deals with gaming culture, you're in luck - they're currently accepting submissions for the February '08 issue:

The call for papers for the new, international, peer-reviewed online journal "Eludamos. Journal for Computer Game Culture" is now open. Submissions are expected to be in English and to include full papers plus abstracts. Please note that we can only consider papers which have not been previously published and which are not under consideration for another journal (or an explanation has been provided in Comments to the Editor). For further specificiation of submission guidelines please consult http://www.eludamos.org

The next issue is due to appear in February 2008. Submissions can be made throughout the year, however, articles for the February edition must be submitted by Dec. 15th 2007. Submissions that reach us after that date will be considered for the summer issue.

Interested in submitting to this journal? We recommend that you review the About the Journal page for the journal's section policies. Authors need to register with the journal prior to submitting, or if already registered can simply log in and begin the 5 step process.

The full first issue is up on their website, and is well worth a looksee if that's your sort of thing.

Eludamos: Journal For Computer Game Culture [via GrandTextAuto]

