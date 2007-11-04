Call of Duty 4 Goes Mobile

It looks like the high-end mobile games business is starting to catch on here in the States like it has already taken hold in Japan. The latest title to come in to the cell phone fold is Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The nine level single player game is a pre-quel of sorts that gives gamers an insight in to the events leading up to the console version of the game.

You will play as a member of SAS and US Marine forces who must figure out the source of an ultra-nationalist uprising in the Middle East. Use authentic weapons such as rocket launchers and assault rifles to help your squad achieve success. Chaos and destruction will pave your path!

If you want to try before you buy, a free demo version is available on developer Glu Mobile's website.

