The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Call of Duty 4 Goes Mobile

call-of-duty-04_sl.jpg It looks like the high-end mobile games business is starting to catch on here in the States like it has already taken hold in Japan. The latest title to come in to the cell phone fold is Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The nine level single player game is a pre-quel of sorts that gives gamers an insight in to the events leading up to the console version of the game.

You will play as a member of SAS and US Marine forces who must figure out the source of an ultra-nationalist uprising in the Middle East. Use authentic weapons such as rocket launchers and assault rifles to help your squad achieve success. Chaos and destruction will pave your path!

If you want to try before you buy, a free demo version is available on developer Glu Mobile's website.

Call of Duty 4 Mobile [Glu.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles