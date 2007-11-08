Call Of Duty 4 Mobile

Sure, you could spend hours playing Call of Duty 4 on your PS3, PC, or Xbox 360, marveling at the graphics and immersing yourself in your role as a modern-day warrior, but you'll have to restock on food sometime, and then what? Well yes, there's a DS version, but say your DS breaks. And your gaming laptop. And you're out of cash so you can't order in. No, they don't accept credit cards. I know it's barbaric. Well then Glu Mobile has got you covered! Call of Duty 4 is out for the mobile phone, delivering squad-based action to the tiny screen. All the elements are here: squad-based gameplay, modern weapons, sniping, varied mission types, etc. Plus it's the cheapest version of the game around, which is definitely a plus. Unfortunately it won't run on my new phone, which is apparently a music phone and not a gaming phone, but that's hardly Glu's fault. I just suck at picking phones. Visit www.callofdutymobile.com to see if yours makes the cut.

Glu Mobile Announces Global Launch of Call of DutyÂ® 4: Modern WarfareTM Mobile Edition

London, UK - November 7, 2007 - Glu Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUU), a leading global publisher of mobile games, today announced the launch of the latest installment in the critically acclaimed Call of DutyÂ® titles for mobile phones, Call of DutyÂ®4: Modern Warfareâ„¢. The title was developed and published through Glu's exclusive worldwide partnership with Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI).

Available now, the mobile version serves as a unique prequel to the highly-anticipated Infinity Ward blockbuster by the same name. Featuring a distinct story, mission and objectives, Glu's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare mobile edition delivers the fast-paced, intense action of Call of Duty and arms gamers with an arsenal of advanced and powerful modern day firepower.

"We are thrilled to bring modern warfare to fans of the Call of Duty franchise," said Jill Braff, senior vice president of global publishing, Glu. "Through advanced graphics and a new storyline, we've strived to deliver a unique experience that immerses players in the action, while creating an exciting and interesting experience for mobile phones."

The popular and critically acclaimed Call of Duty franchise is known for its cinematic intensity, epic battlefield moments and intense multiplayer action. The mobile version delivers a nine-mission campaign enlisting gamers as a member of the British S.A.S. and U.S. Marine forces, who are tasked with confronting a rogue enemy group threatening the world. Additional features include:

â€¢ Modern Warfare Theme - Battle through the chaos of modern warfare as told through an original story that lead up to the events of Infinity Ward's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

â€¢ Special Effects - Become immersed in battle with advanced special effects never before seen in a mobile game.

â€¢ Varied Mission Types & Objectives - Multiple ways to complete objectives in escort, stealth, sniping and assault missions.

â€¢ Use of Cover - The majority of objects in the environment can be used as cover to gain the upper hand over enemies.

â€¢ Modern Weapons - A variety of weaponry are available, including automatic rifles, sniper rifles, grenades, bazookas and C4 explosives.

â€¢ New Attack Types - Choose between different attacks such as up-close melee or long distance sniping.

â€¢ Squad support - AI squad mates assist in battle and come to your aid.

â€¢ Authentic Vehicles - Destroy enemy tanks and escort friendlies as support helicopters fly overhead.

For more information, visit www.callofdutymobile.com.