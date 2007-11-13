Can Print Gaming Media Survive? Maybe

With online video game news coming from powerhouses like IGN, 1UP and Gamespot, can old fashioned glossy print media survive? How can once-monthly publications compete with up to the minute news sources, say, for instance Kotaku, and established gaming media updating throughout the day? That's the focus of the New York Times look at print publishers Ziff Davis Media and Future US, both of whom publish not only on paper, but online as well.

With decreasing revenues and circulation rates—PC Gamer is down some 90,000 copies over the past four years—the only way to survive is to adapt. Conscious focus on more in-depth content in magazines and pushing the symbiotic relationship of online and offline media might just keep EGM and other Ziff Davis properties from death's door.

As a longtime fan of print publications, I still subscribe to EGM. I've also recently signed on for the Official Xbox Magazine, Games For Windows and the Official PlayStation Magazine. Despite the flood of online content, there are still worthwhile publications worth reading on a monthly basis, even if the news content they provide is often outdated.

Anyone else out there with a healthy daily intake of print and electronic video game news?

