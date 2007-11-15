Capcom Directing Arcades at Women and Families

Location, location, location. Capcom President Haruhiro Tsujimoto said that this financial year the company was going to close three Japanese arcades and open eight more in areas that would attract more women and families, instead of the traditional male demographic. Tsujimoto added:

It's all about the location.

While over half of Capcom's business is consoled based, increased arcade earnings could send profitibility to a seven year high. If Capcom is really seriously about attracting a more casual gaming audience, they should put all their coin operated games on DSes, Wiis and Pokémon cards. They sure have helped Nintendo!

