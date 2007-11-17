Cashing In 5IVE Points Requires Legwork

A reminder to those of you who have been members of Xbox LIVE since way back in 2002: to redeem your 500 free points, you need to actually register. We posted the link at the bottom of this story, and once you are done registering, you need only wait until December 21st when your points are guaranteed to be sent to you (via code) in email. And yes, you read that date correctly. Just in time for a little last minute Christmas gift action.

