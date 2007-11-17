The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Cashing In 5IVE Points Requires Legwork

xboxlive5ive1-1.jpgA reminder to those of you who have been members of Xbox LIVE since way back in 2002: to redeem your 500 free points, you need to actually register. We posted the link at the bottom of this story, and once you are done registering, you need only wait until December 21st when your points are guaranteed to be sent to you (via code) in email. And yes, you read that date correctly. Just in time for a little last minute Christmas gift action.

Redeem Your Points Here [via xbox360fanboy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles