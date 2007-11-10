Casual Games For Dummies

When I first heard about Beanbag Studios acquiring the rights to create games based on the For Dummies series of books (The Internet for Dummies, Running A Country For Dummies, Bobbing For Dummies), I thought it was a ridiculous idea. Sudoku for Dummies? Poker for Dummies?

Then I remembered how much I suck at playing poker. I was at a real casino for the first time in early October, and the poker tables terrified me. Do I hold? Fold? What the hell is doubling down? Sure, you might know, but if I don't know odds are there are others who don't, or I am the most poker-illiterate person on the planet. Rather than putting my faith in my own unbelievable ignorance, I began to see the potential for casual For Dummies games. A poker video game with simple, amusing directions and explanations might be just what I need. Now their first title will be Sudoku for Dummies, and if you can't figure out sudoku then you're a moron, which is an entirely different book series. Dummies tip: Hit the jump for the press release!