Cellphone Gaming Down, Probably Not Out

We all know cellphone games are near worthless, but apparently the mass market is starting to agree. Because a recent M:Metrics (research company) report shows that the number of cellphone subscribers playing games has peaked, plateauing at 5.7 million subscribers in December 2006 and dropping to 5.4 million by last June.

Whether or not the Google Phone will be good for gaming, I'm all for the industry's numbers dropping to -100 million bajillion until the entire medium improves. You know, like until Nintendo duct tapes a phone to the DS or something. Games Once Again Slammed As Past Their Peak, But What Innovation Will Save The Industry? [via vh1]