Ceramic White DUALSHOCK 3 Hands-on

So, the DUALSHOCK 3 is available for purchase in Japan. Nagoya reader Ritchie sent us loads of pics, writing this:

It certainly feels a lot more heftier than the sixaxis and apart from that and the dual shock 3 text, it's exactly the same. I have no idea how it handles, since my ps3 is in for repairs but at least the white looks snazzy.

Meanwhile, Kotakuite Bellamy offered up this opinion of the new controller:

I got a friend of mine to dig out his old DS2, and we placed the cable on top of the DS2 and tested the weight - the DS3 is heavier than a DS2+cable. We didn't have a scale, so we don't know the exact weight, but it seems like Sony took the whiners message to heart! "Don't think the Sixaxis weighs enough do you? Take this! We added lead weights for good measure!"

Likely, it's just a heavier battery plus a more sensitive rumble system (it feels like it has more levels than the DS2s light or heavy settings) that adds all the weight, but still, it's a massive change over the Sixaxis.

Haven't picked up the DS3 yet, but from what I remember at TGS, the controller was heavy — not necessarily a bad heavy, though. Glad some weight to it, because the SIXAXIS is light — and totally a bad light. Thoughts, impressions welcomed.

Comments

  • Camb3h Guest

    I never minded the lightness of the sixaxis. My only issue with it was that the lightness also made it feel flimsy. Why can't I have something light but solid? Oh the humanity!

    Looking forward to this DS3 but why do I have to wait until february? *shrugs*

    0
  • Atomsk Guest

    The weight of the SIXAXIS doesn't bother me, either, but it'll be nice to have rumble again. Hopefully white is not the only colour it's being released in... ick. I'd much prefer the standard black.

    0

