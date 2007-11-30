Chessmaster Coming to Live

Ubisoft is bringing a little bit of Kasparov's favourite game to the Xbox Live. Chessmaster Live will feature hundreds of AI opponents to play in ELO-ranked matches, voice chat and camera support, new 3d chess sets and five original chess variants including Message Chess.
The game will hit in January, but the price hasn't been announced yet. Ubisoft says they will also be publishing Chessmaster for the PSP in the Spring.
UBISOFT TO RELEASE CHESSMASTER LIVE ON XBOX LIVE ARCADE
SAN FRANCISCO - November 28, 2007 - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, announced that it is releasing ChessmasterÂ® LIVE on the Xbox LIVEÂ® Arcade for the Xbox 360Â® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft.
"Bringing the Chessmaster series to Xbox LIVE Arcade makes the game accessible to a whole new audience," said Peter Helm, business development associate at Ubisoft. "Chessmaster LIVE is not only a comprehensive chess program, but it is also one that has expanded beyond the traditional game to include exciting features for fans, both old and new."
Chessmaster LIVE will feature: â€¢ Hundreds of AI opponents to play in ELO-ranked matches â€¢ Voice-chat and LIVE Vision capabilities for head-to-head matches â€¢ New 3D chess sets inspired by luxury board designer, House of Staunton â€¢ Five original chess variants, including the all-new Message Chess option, which will allow players to engage in a match over the course of days, weeks or even months
Chessmaster LIVE will be available for download in January 2008.
Ubisoft will also be publishing Chessmaster for the PSPÂ® (PlayStationÂ®Portable) system, scheduled for a worldwide release in Spring 2008.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink