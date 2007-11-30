Chessmaster Coming to Live

Ubisoft is bringing a little bit of Kasparov's favourite game to the Xbox Live. Chessmaster Live will feature hundreds of AI opponents to play in ELO-ranked matches, voice chat and camera support, new 3d chess sets and five original chess variants including Message Chess.

The game will hit in January, but the price hasn't been announced yet. Ubisoft says they will also be publishing Chessmaster for the PSP in the Spring.