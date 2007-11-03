Child's Play 2008 Launches, Dinner Dated

It's that time of year again, folks! Time to prove to the world that gamers don't just sit around, drawing diagrams of their schools with all of the exits crossed off with red X's. The fifth annual Child's Play charity drive is on, and hospitals in over 25 states and 5 countries are primed to receive that special kind of child loving that doesn't get you thrown in jail to be viciously sodomized by convicts.

"For the first ten months of the year, our community makes, plays and breathes games." said Kristin Lindsay at Child's Play. "Our holiday drive is not only an opportunity to share that joy with those that need it, but it's also a great way to show the strength of our culture."

I couldn't have said it better myself (hence the press release quoting). Every year the gaming community grows, and it has shown in the growing amount of donations the Penny Arcade-spawned charity has drummed up. Gamers love topping their high score, so this year is sure to be the biggest one yet.

Child's Play has also announced the date for their annual charity dinner, an amazing event that features live and silent auctions of unique gaming items as well as food, which is a pretty nifty combination, especially for a charity dinner. Last year's event raised over $200,000, and this year I've heard rumours that Tycho and Gabe will be auctioning off internal organs from their actual bodies, which may or may not be a complete lie.

Kotaku is going to do our part. Make sure you do yours, or we will find you.