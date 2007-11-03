Child's Play 2008 Launches, Dinner Dated

It's that time of year again, folks! Time to prove to the world that gamers don't just sit around, drawing diagrams of their schools with all of the exits crossed off with red X's. The fifth annual Child's Play charity drive is on, and hospitals in over 25 states and 5 countries are primed to receive that special kind of child loving that doesn't get you thrown in jail to be viciously sodomized by convicts.
"For the first ten months of the year, our community makes, plays and breathes games." said Kristin Lindsay at Child's Play. "Our holiday drive is not only an opportunity to share that joy with those that need it, but it's also a great way to show the strength of our culture."
I couldn't have said it better myself (hence the press release quoting). Every year the gaming community grows, and it has shown in the growing amount of donations the Penny Arcade-spawned charity has drummed up. Gamers love topping their high score, so this year is sure to be the biggest one yet.
Child's Play has also announced the date for their annual charity dinner, an amazing event that features live and silent auctions of unique gaming items as well as food, which is a pretty nifty combination, especially for a charity dinner. Last year's event raised over $200,000, and this year I've heard rumours that Tycho and Gabe will be auctioning off internal organs from their actual bodies, which may or may not be a complete lie.
Kotaku is going to do our part. Make sure you do yours, or we will find you.
World's Largest Game Community Charity Launches Dates for Seattle Charity Auction Dinner Announced
Seattle, WA - November 2, 2007 - Child's Play (www.childsplaycharity.org) is proud to announce the opening of its charity drive. The organization, which started as a fundraiser for the Seattle Children's Hospital, has since raised over two million dollars in toys, games and cash through its online toy drive and annual charity auction to over 45 hospitals worldwide.
"For the first ten months of the year, our community makes, plays and breathes games." said Kristin Lindsay at Child's Play. "Our holiday drive is not only an opportunity to share that joy with those that need it, but it's also a great way to show the strength of our culture."
Now in its fifth year, Child's Play has expanded its network of beneficiary hospitals to over 25 states and five countries across the globe with additional partner hospitals being added each month. Child's Play works in conjunction with Amazon.com to create wish lists for participating hospitals. Individual donors can choose to give new items ranging from toddler toys to music CDs, videogames, game consoles and accessories. Gifts are delivered directly to hospitals in need and are tax deductible as denoted by law.
The annual Child's Play Fundraiser Dinner Auction will be held Tuesday, December 11, 2007 at the Washington State Convention and Trade Center in Seattle, Washington. The semi-formal evening features a silent auction, dinner and live auction. In 2006 the dinner raised over $200,000 in one night, with all fundraising proceeds going directly to the Child's Play network of hospitals.
Child's Play is seeking corporate donations for giveaway at Children's Hospitals as well as auction items for the fundraising dinner. For information on how to become a corporate or individual donor or how hospitals can become involved please contact Kristin Lindsay at [email protected] or 206.274.0024.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink