Circuit City Offers COD3 with Purchase of COD4

A nice little present for Call of Duty fans. In Circuit City's weekly ad, they are advertising an offer of a free copy of Call of Duty 3 when you purchase a copy of Call of Duty 4. Also included in the deal is a Call of Duty 4 poster. Great opportunity to fill out your collection if you missed out on the last title or need something to hang over that hole in your wall where you punched it. (I'm looking at YOU, Crecente)

Circuit City weekly ad [Circuit City] [Thanks, Islandkiwi]