A million years in the future the world of City of Heroes lies in ruin, and the seeds of that ruin are being sewn today! The City of series is getting time travel is the upcoming Issue 11: A Stitch In Time update, and the Menders of Ouroboros bring ill tidings for heroes and villains alike. Mender Silos is so concerned that his hyperbole gland has kicked into overdrive. I sincerely hope he isn't a mission giver, because I'd seriously be sound asleep before he finished talking.
City of Heroes - A Message From The Future
