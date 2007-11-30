Cloud, On Bike, Wants Your Money

Square fans, you're suckers. I can see it in your eyes. So don't try and pretend you won't be interested in this: Cloud, on his trusty, Hardy Daytona, imported from Japan, just for you. By Kotobukiya, the figure's 8 1/4" and is fully articulated, while the bike's got all its proper working bits like moving, rubber tyres, springy shocks, etc. No clue on price just yet, but prepare for "lots", and you should get the chance to add this to your already preposterous collection of Squeeinix adult collectible keepsakes when it arrives in the US, Europe and Australia early next year.