More Club Nintendo stuff! Endless! Tired of seeing the Wii-mote left strewn around the house, Mrs. Bashcraft ordered this vinyl Wii-mote holder from Club Nintendo. Granted, this is way cooler Club Nintendo stuff, but this was free. There's another exciting pic of this exciting Club Nintendo product after the jump. Go ahead and click if you dare! Yep, no Wii-mote strap replacements for us. That's how we roll — dangerously.
Club Nintendo Wii-mote Box in the Vinyl Flesh
Wish we had club ninty here in AUS we get shafted by ninty here its crazy as we buy more DS's than any other county but Japan.