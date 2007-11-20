Club Nintendo's DS Lite Looking DS Game Holder

While others order the coolest stuff on Club Nintendo, my wife always orders the most useful. Her logic: It's free and useful. Our latest Club Nintendo loot? We got this nifty DS game cartridge holder. We think it's leather, but aren't sure. (Might be pleather!) Just love that it looks and folds like, well, a DS. There are even little magnets in it that make the case snap shut!
