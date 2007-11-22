COD4 Used "Best Coders" for PS3 Version

COD4 has been universally heralded for general awesomeness, but even more impressively, the game pulled off this stunt for both the Xbox 360 and PS3. And while programmers are certainly getting better on Sony's platform, Infinity Ward studio head Vince Zampella explains to PSM3 magazine that they weren't taking any chances:

We had our best programmers on the PS3 [version of Call of Duty]and it shows...

Burn! I wouldn't want to be an Xbox 360 programmer at Infinity Ward at the moment. Because, no matter what Zampella's been telling you behind closed doors, you are not his "favowit wittle progwammer."

Infinity Ward stresses the importance of platform focus [gamesradar]