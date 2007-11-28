Commandos Creators Make Movie, Sell Movie

Back in 2002, the guys who founded Pyro Studios (creators of the Commandos series of WWII squad strategy games) established Illion Animation Studios. Illion Animation Studios proceeded to start work on a CGI animation film. That film, Planet 51, which is written by Shrek co-writer Joe Stillman, has now been picked up New Line for a global 2009 release. Strangely enough, Pyro Studios will be handling the game adaptations of the film. Crummy games based on movies, that's old. Crummy movies based on games, just as old. Games based on a movie made by guys who used to make games? That one's new. New Line takes trip to toon 'Planet' [Hollywood Reporter]