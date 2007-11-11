The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Confirmed: Hitman Movie To Be Rated "R"

ratedr.jpgThe rumour mill has been rolling for sometime concerning the Hitman movie and its rating. tales circulated the internet that Fox was stepping in to PG-ify the film which, as we all know, would have been a bit ridiculous. The more rumours surfaced that this was not the case at all, but nothing was solidly confirmed until now. Our fearless leader took the time from his vacation and possibly a death threat from his wife to send us this missive he received from a Fox representative.

Please be advised that the feature film "HITMAN" has been given an "R" rating for, "Strong bloody violence, language, and some sexuality/nudity.

Well, that's a relief. I still don't have much hope for the film, but at least it won't be the eunuch version.

