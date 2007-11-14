Conservatives Avoid Gaming, But Everyone Loves Mario

A new Zogby poll surveying the political/entertainment preferences of about 4,000 adult Americans has called it.
Conservatives:
...don't play a lot of video games, but when they do, Madden NFL and Mario are their favourites
Liberals:
...play video games a lot more than other people - Mario and The Sims are favourites
So what about the moderates? Moderates:
Their favourite video games are Mario, Donkey Kong and Madden NFL.
Hmmm...methinks that the adult population pretty much all has the same (semi-uninformed and general) taste in games. I'd love to run our own poll, but I'd hate to see a fistfight break out in the comments. And by "hate" I mean take bets and instigate with open trash talk. Zogby/Lear Center Poll [via gamepolitics][image]
