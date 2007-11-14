The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Conservatives Avoid Gaming, But Everyone Loves Mario

donkey_elephant.gifA new Zogby poll surveying the political/entertainment preferences of about 4,000 adult Americans has called it.

Conservatives:

...don't play a lot of video games, but when they do, Madden NFL and Mario are their favourites

Liberals:

...play video games a lot more than other people - Mario and The Sims are favourites

So what about the moderates? Moderates:

Their favourite video games are Mario, Donkey Kong and Madden NFL.

Hmmm...methinks that the adult population pretty much all has the same (semi-uninformed and general) taste in games. I'd love to run our own poll, but I'd hate to see a fistfight break out in the comments. And by "hate" I mean take bets and instigate with open trash talk. Zogby/Lear Center Poll [via gamepolitics][image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles