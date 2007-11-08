Cory Barlog's Cryptic Blog Entry

We know Cory Barlog is leaving Sony Santa Monica, but what is he doing next? About an hour ago he posted two cryptic images on his blog. One is a screen shot of the failed Atari E.T. game, and the second one is a picture of the cast of the Facts of Life. What is he trying to say? It's the facts of life that movie games have sucked? Or do these images not tell us anything about where the God of War II director is headed next? What do you think? My sources tell me we will be hearing a lot more about Cory's plans in the near future.

