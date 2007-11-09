Create Your Own Custom PlayStation 3 Themes

Since upgrading to firmware 2.0 on our PlayStation 3s, we've been enjoying swapping themes in and out. Earlier this morning, it was "Classy Pink". After having our coffee, we felt a bit more "Pixels". After an exhausting sprint to the post office, we relaxed with a bit of "Nature". Look, the Uncharted: Drake's Fortune demo takes a long time to download, so we had to keep ourselves occupied. Thankfully, we're never going to be at a loss for themes, as Sony has released a theme editor for the PlayStation 3 that will let you customise your wallpaper and XMB.

All it takes is a simple download, a computer that runs Windows, the ability to edit PNG files and a bit of patience as you wade through the read me file. What's that you say? Have a contest to see who can create the best Kotaku theme? What a fantastic idea! I'll get right on that. In the meantime, have fun!

PlayStation 3 Theme Editor [.zip]