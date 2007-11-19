NaturalMotion is currently working on a new next-gen football game called Backbreaker for next year. One of the features of the game will be the ability to assign your own colors, logos and names to your team's players. So, to show off the feature, the folks at NM threw together a little Kotaku team featuring our signature pink and green colours and our own Crecente as Quarterback. I don't know what's funnier, the pink uniforms or the thought of anyone on the Kotaku team (with the possible exception of Fahey and Luke) playing football.
Crecente Plays Football
