Creepy Swiss Right-Wing Xenophobic Game

I think goats are ridiculously cute, even if they are frequently giant trouble makers - if I ever wind up with some acreage, I'd love to have a lop-eared Nubian or two. But Ian Bogost points out a more sinister goat with a 'serious game' from the Swiss Volkspartei (SVP) - a mainstream, right-wing group that has all sorts of charming suggested policies - that isn't the usual light and cheery fare of factory farming and long lines at the airport. The SVP's darling mascot is named Zottel, and he's got some not-so-darling games to entertain and educate the population. Don't let passports fall into the wrong (colored) hands! Shoot EU tax collectors (or their hats, at least)! Overturn speed limits! Who needs XBLA when you've got this stuff to keep you busy? Bogost has helpfully translated the point of the four available mini-games (the game is only available in German and French):

Game 1: Stop Abusive Naturalisation Protect the Swiss against foreign overpopulation by intercepting as many passports as possible, which the Leftists and Greens irresponsibly distribute. Catch the passports before they fall into the wrong hands. Steer Zottel left and right with the arrow keys. Use the spacebar to kick aside the judge. Game 2: Stop Criminal Foreigners Eject black sheep that represent foreign criminals Return the black sheep back where they came from. Control Zottel with the mouse. Move quickly and click the mouse to eject the black sheep and buses full of sheep back across the border. Don't touch the white sheep please!" Game 3: End EU Taxation The EU wants more power, influence, and money. This is why it wants to impose its fiscal regime on Switzerland. Shoot the hats off the EU taxmen before they can plunder our reserves. Move the sight with the mouse and clock to shoot. Shoot the bags of money before it makes it to the EU. Stop the taxmen! Game 4: Suppress Increasing Governmental Shenanigans Collect the radar stations placed around the country. The Greens complicate matters by imposing speed limits. Advance against the Greens to engage them in combat. Use the arrow keys to move Zottel.

The message apparently isn't too repugnant in Switzerland, as the SVP has a healthy showing in the national government - but I don't think an innocuously cute goat and new fangled technology can make up for wacky and extremist messages.

Right-Wing Swiss Political Games [Water Cooler Games]