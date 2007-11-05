The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Cruis'n Is Still The Worst-Looking Wii Game Ever

Sure, the screenshots were bad. No. The screenshots were awful. But maybe, just maybe, they were rough, early shots, taken from a prototypical build and were in no way indicative of the final quality of the game. There's always that hope, right? No. No there is not. This is everything wrong with third-party development on the Wii in one easy-to-follow 38 second clip. [via Aussie Nintendo]

