Crysis To Be Followed By Crysis 2, And So On

Pssst. Crysis fans. Interested in strangling more bad men and throwing them off a cliff? Why of course you are. Today's your lucky day, stranglers, as Crytek boss Cevat Yerli has said Crysis is but the first part of an epic trilogy:

The game is designed as a trilogy, so you have two more instalments to come and the ending [of Crysis]is planned deliberately.

Makes you wonder how many games aren't planned these days as multi-part IP powerhouses. What's next, Dog Island II: Return To Dog Island? Crytek: Crysis "designed as a trilogy" [CVG]