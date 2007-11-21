The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Custom Link's Crossbow Training Cover

linktrainingcover.jpgWhenever a large game company deems it necessary to ship a game in anything less than a full-size case...wherever gamers scream out for a better way to display their favourite titles than a small cardboard sleeve...the Cover Project is there. This time around they've got a full-size CD sleeve insert ready before the game is in most player's hands, with a custom made cover for Link's Crossbow Training ready for download at the link below. Create by Shenske, it is every bit as cool as the full retail cover of the game, only it actually exists. The Cover Project is also an excellent resource for people who buy used games from EB and GameStop without the original packaging. Nice job!

Link's Crossbow Training Custom Cover [The CD Project - Thanks Chris!]

