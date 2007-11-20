Custom Samus Figure Is Finished, Awesome

Metroid fans and amatuer historians will remember September 4, 2007, as the day we posted a few shots of Red3183's custom Samus action figure. At the time, it was a work in progress. Promising, yet incomplete. Now? Totally done. Finished, painted, posing. And looking absolutely wonderful. Some shots below, visit Red's Flickr page for more.

Red_3183's photos [Flickr, thanks Jared!]