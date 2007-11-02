Isn't super-cute "virtual idol" Miku Hatsune super-cute? She's totally cute. Also totally creepy! But not when she's singing Portal's "Still Alive" in almost unintelligible Engrish. That's mostly cute, with only a dash of creepy. [thanks houkoholic!]
Cute Virtual Idol Sings Portal Song
nope, that is still a creepy idoru...